COVID-19: 221 shop violations recorded in Oman over last two weeks of April

Oman’s Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) has announced that, over a two-week period from April 16-30, 2020, authorities recorded 221 violations against commercial establishments across Oman for failing to adhere to COVID-19 health regulations issued by the Supreme Committee.
A municipality official in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate issues a notice on a women’s clothing tailor shop found in violation of Supreme Committee directives on Sunday, May 3. Photo credit: MRMWR
In a statement issued online on Sunday, May 3 by the MRMWR, and shared further by Oman’s Government Communications Centre, the data shows the following breakdown of infractions across governorates outside of Muscat.
— 74 in South Al Batinah
— 47 in Al Dakhiliyah
— 31 in North Al Batinah
— 23 in Al Dhahirah
— 19 in Al Buraimi
— 13 in South Al Sharqiyah
— 10 in North Al Sharqiyah
— 3 in Dhofar
— 1 in Al Wusta
— 0 in Musandam
