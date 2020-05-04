COVID-19: 221 shop violations recorded in Oman over last two weeks of April

Oman’s Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) has announced that, over a two-week period from April 16-30, 2020, authorities recorded 221 violations against commercial establishments across Oman for failing to adhere to COVID-19 health regulations issued by the Supreme Committee.

A municipality official in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate issues a notice on a women’s clothing tailor shop found in violation of Supreme Committee directives on Sunday, May 3. Photo credit: MRMWR

In a statement issued online on Sunday, May 3 by the MRMWR, and shared further by Oman’s Government Communications Centre, the data shows the following breakdown of infractions across governorates outside of Muscat.

— 74 in South Al Batinah

— 47 in Al Dakhiliyah

— 31 in North Al Batinah

— 23 in Al Dhahirah

— 19 in Al Buraimi

— 13 in South Al Sharqiyah

— 10 in North Al Sharqiyah

— 3 in Dhofar

— 1 in Al Wusta

— 0 in Musandam

(Also read: #BREAKING: Wadi Kabir Industrial area closed until further notcie.)

المخالفات التي تم تحريرها خلال الفترة ( ١٦ – ٣٠ أبريل ٢٠٢٠م) ضد عدد من المنشآت التجارية التي لم تلتزم بالقرارات الصادرة من اللجنة المكلفة ببحث آلية التعامل مع تطورات انتشار فيروس كورونا وللقرارت الوزارية الصادرة بهذا الشأن.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/ft0lLE96Ny — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 3, 2020

Share this