COVID-19: 221 shop violations recorded in Oman over last two weeks of April

04 May 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) has announced that, over a two-week period from April 16-30, 2020, authorities recorded 221 violations against commercial establishments across Oman for failing to adhere to COVID-19 health regulations issued by the Supreme Committee.



A municipality official in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate issues a notice on a women’s clothing tailor shop found in violation of Supreme Committee directives on Sunday, May 3. Photo credit: MRMWR

In a statement issued online on Sunday, May 3 by the MRMWR, and shared further by Oman’s Government Communications Centre, the data shows the following breakdown of infractions across governorates outside of Muscat.

74 in South Al Batinah
47 in Al Dakhiliyah
31 in North Al Batinah
23 in Al Dhahirah
19 in Al Buraimi
13 in South Al Sharqiyah
10 in North Al Sharqiyah
3 in Dhofar
1 in Al Wusta
0 in Musandam

