COVID-19: 22 Omani citizens return home on repatriation flight from Chennai

As 183 Indian nationals prepared to board an Air India Express flight to the city of Chennai yesterday [Tuesday, May 12], 22 Omani citizens disembarked from the very same aircraft, back onto Omani soil upon its arrival to Muscat.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement published online by the Embassy of Oman in India, the Sultanate’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in conjunction with the relevant Indian authorities, facilitated travel for the 22 Omani citizens stranded in India from Chennai to Muscat.

The Embassy also stated that it is “working to complete the return of the rest of the citizens from the cities of Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai before the end of the month.”

بناء على توجيهات وزارة الخارجية ، قامت السفارة اليوم وبالتنسيق مع الجهات الهندية ، بتسهيل عودة ٢٢ من المواطنين من مدينة تشناي وعاد قبلها بأيام ١١ مواطن من مدينة كوتشي

وتعمل السفارة على استكمال عودة بقية المواطنين من مدن: حيدر اباد ودلهي وممباي قبل نهاية الشهر الحالي ان شاء الله — سفارة سلطنة عمان- نيودلهي (@OmanEmbassy_Ind) May 12, 2020

