COVID-19: 106 healthcare staff infected in Oman, 14th patient succumbs to virus, says Minister of Health

The number of healthcare workers in Oman who have contracted the COVID-19 novel coronavirus has risen to 106, Oman’s Minister of Health has stated.

Photo credit: Ministry of Health

Speaking at the sixth Supreme Committee press conference today [Thursday, May 7] televised live on Oman TV, the Minister of Health, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi confirmed that, along with an increase in the number of healthcare workers who have been infected with COVID-19, the number of patient cases requiring admission to Intensive Care Units has also increased.

Of the 106 health workers infected, 80 per cent contracted the coronavirus as a result of community contact. The Minister also stated that there are currently 68 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oman, with 22 of those patients in intensive care.

At the beginning of the press conference the Minister announced that a 14th COVID-19-related death has been recorded among an expat resident in the Sultanate. At the time of publishing, the age of the deceased was not revealed.

His Excellency also elaborated that, thus far, Oman has tested 50,000 people for COVID-19 at a cost reaching OMR 2 million for testing kits.

The Minister also spoke of one case involving a resident in his 60s who contracted the coronavirus at the beginning of March at a gathering of around 350 people, prior to the implementation of Supreme Committee directives banning such events.

His Excellency stated that, while the patient still remains admitted in the ICU, healthcare staff in Oman took every due diligence to reach out to all 350 people the patient was exposed to at the function, along with other people that those 350 individuals had been in contact with also.

Of this mass undertaking to follow-up on the potential spread of the virus, only seven to eight individuals were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 as a result.

His Excellency the Minister stated that, since the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Supreme Committee has continued to note observations of people gathering in contradiction to social distancing rules throughout various governorates of the country.

The Minister once again urged the public to strictly adhere to social distancing directives as the virus continues to spread, so as not to endanger the lives of themselves and others.

بث مباشر | #المؤتمر_الصحفي_للجنة_العليا المكلفة ببحث آلية التعامل مع #كورونا #كوفيد_19 | الخميس 7 مايو 2020م https://t.co/iI7S6eWjpB — OmanTV القناة العامة (@OmanTVGeneral) May 7, 2020

