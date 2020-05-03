Coronavirus: Oman’s TRC studies effects of COVID-19 on Omani families

As part of its efforts to monitor and analyze social changes in the Sultanate, the Social Observatory Research Program of The Research Council (TRC) has carried out a seminar titled ‘The Omani Family in Light of the COVID-19 Crisis’ in an effort to better understand how Omani families are facing the pandemic from social and psychological standpoints.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the seminar, held today [Sunday, May 3] was conducted virtually by Dr. Said Al Dhafri, Director of the Social Observatory Research Program, and managed by Safiya Al Hashmi, Research Specialist at the Social Observatory, with the participation of a group of academics, specialists, and professionals from various institutions.

The discussion revolved around the most prominent psychological, social, family, educational, economic, and health challenges faced by families in Omani during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sayyida Dr. Taghreed Al Said, Assistant Professor at the Department of Psychology, College of Education, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), mentioned that one of the biggest challenges members of Omani families face during this pandemic is being confined to their homes at all times. This includes the struggle of balancing personal and professional lives in the same space, managing distance learning, and coping with the challenges of working and studying at home, especially for those youth in the 12th grade.

In regards to the psychological challenges, Dr. Muna Al Shukaili, Pediatric and Adolescent Consultant Psychiatrist at Al Masarra Hospital, indicated that feelings of anxiety, stress, and fear might rise among individuals due to the pandemic — especially fear of being infected or losing a family member to the virus. She added that social isolation or physical distancing may cause psychological pressure on people due to the lack of human communication.

Additionally, Dr. Nasser Abdelrasheed, Associate Professor of Psychological Counseling at Dhofar University, claimed that the psychological effects of the pandemic depend greatly on the personality of the individual and the quality of life of his/her family — as some individuals may have increased negative influence, showing signs of tension and anxiety in an exaggerated manner, while others are able to control themselves due to having good mental health.

As for social challenges, Dr. Nasser Al Jahwari, a cultural attaché at the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in the United Arab Emirates, stated that social distancing is the biggest challenge for Omani families, especially the lack of family gatherings and the inability to attend weddings, funerals, religious gatherings, and so on.

With family challenges, Adnan Al Farsi, Director of the Technical Secretariat of the National Committee for Family Affairs, added that some individuals will find difficulty in adhering to the instructions of the Supreme Committee regarding the rules of social distancing; however, despite this difficulty, he stated that it is important for Omanis to follow the rules in order to overcome COVID-19.

For economic challenges, Dr. Mohammed Al Mamari, Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs at Ibra College of Technology, mentioned that the challenges in this sector include stopping small and medium projects whose owners depend heavily on their income; raising prices — especially masks and sterilizers, laying off some employees from their work, and more.

For educational challenges, Prof. Abdullah Ambusaidi, Professor of Curriculum and Teaching Methods of Science and Dean of Deanship of Postgraduate Studies at SQU, claimed that pandemic has affected the educational sector on a national level. Due to the suspension of schools, it has led the country to move towards e-learning, in which both teachers and parents play the role of educator at home.

Dr. Maha Al Ani, Director of the Student Counseling Center at SQU, pointed out that this crisis has helped to highlight many behavioral issues of students, as family members sit for extended periods of time at home, allowing them to notice problems that they did not identify before — such as issues in the evaluation level of students, the student’s vision level, and many more.

In regards to health challenges, Dr. Muna Al Saadoon, Member of the State Council and Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, SQU, maintained that all health institutions must take preventive measures for this pandemic, such as wearing masks, using sterilizers, and measuring temperature, as well as practice physical distancing while dealing with patients. She added that other health challenges include the fear by individuals of being exposed to the virus by going to the hospital when facing other medical concerns, as well as the rescheduling of appointments and non-urgent operations for patients.

Furthermore, Dr. Ali Al Adwani, Educational Researcher at the Ministry of Education and a visiting professor at the University of Nizwa, stated that another health challenge is the illusion of being infected with the virus, which resulted in frequent visits to health centres and hospitals to detect the outcome of the disease, causing more burden to health institutions. He also added that, due to being confined to their homes and thus being more consumed with TV and electronics, children are more likely to develop loss of vision and obesity, causing an increase in diabetes and some endocrine diseases.

The seminar also touched upon coping strategies in various fields in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr. Hamoud Al Nawfali, Associate Professor at the Department of Sociology and Social Work, College of Arts and Social Sciences, SQU, maintained that it is imperative that the family adopt strategies to reduce the effects of the pandemic crisis — such as setting up an integrated daily program (like sports, family time, hobbies, etc.) and avoiding negative news and rumours.

Dr. Sayyida Taghreed Al Said valued the community initiatives to tackle the effects of this pandemic. She mentioned Sayyida Basma Al Said, a mental health consultant and owner of the Whispers of Serenity Clinic, and her ‘Not Alone’ campaign, which has aimed to spread mental health awareness around the Sultanate since 2014. In response to reducing the impact of the pandemic psychologically, the campaign launched continuous support lines throughout the week to provide assistance and psychological support in Arabic and English during the pandemic. She also suggested the importance of other existing initiatives that seek to educate the public about the repercussions of the pandemic and strategies to reduce its impact at the family level.

Prof. Abdullah Ambusaidi recommended avoiding educational pressure on students due to the challenges of distance-learning, and having a constant dialogue with them in order to reduce the negative impact of the pandemic on young learners. He also suggested using this time to get creative in the educational sector by providing innovative educational strategies that could help parents, teachers, and professors in educational institutions in the future.

As for reducing the economic impact of the pandemic, Dr. Nasser Al Jahwari suggested alternatives such as electronic shopping, comparing prices when purchasing supplies, saving money as much as possible, finding alternatives to lost jobs or low-income jobs, and developing various experiences by enrolling in online courses.

Adnan Al Farsi added to this that the family must restructure their budget and spending items, focus on the fundamentals, and refrain from luxuries as much as possible during this time period.

The seminar concluded with the participants appreciating the initiatives of TRC in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and praising the Social Observatory Research Program and their vital role in monitoring the social status of Omani families in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

