BREAKING: Wadi Kabir Industrial Area closed until further notice

Muscat Municipality has announced the immediate closure of the Wadi Kabir Industrial Area in Muscat Governorate starting from today [Monday, May 4], until further notice.

In a statement issued online today, the Municipality outlined that the decision for the closure comes in line with the Supreme Committee’s directives to ensure the implementation of health and preventive measures to combat COVID-19 in Oman.

The Municipality also said that it hopes the public will cooperate and follow the orders of the closure in the interest and benefit of public health.

