#BREAKING: Oman’s Ministry of Health reports 16th death linked to COVID-19

08 May 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the death of a 43-year-old resident suffering from coronavirus.



In a statement issued online this afternoon [Friday, May 8], the MoH confirmed that the COVID-19 death toll in the Sultanate has now reached 16 casualties.

The MoH has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

As of today, there are currently 3,112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, and 1,025 recoveries recorded thus far.

(Also read: COVID-19: Don’t hide symptoms, get employees tested, Manpower instructs private sector.)

