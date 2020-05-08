BREAKING: Oman’s Ministry of Health reports 16th death linked to COVID-19

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the death of a 43-year-old resident suffering from coronavirus.

In a statement issued online this afternoon [Friday, May 8], the MoH confirmed that the COVID-19 death toll in the Sultanate has now reached 16 casualties.

The MoH has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

As of today, there are currently 3,112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, and 1,025 recoveries recorded thus far.

(Also read: COVID-19: Don’t hide symptoms, get employees tested, Manpower instructs private sector.)

The #Ministry_of_Health (MOH) announces the death of a 43-year-old resident with coronavirus #COVID19 which raises the number of #COVID19 deaths registered in the #Sultanate to (16).

MOH extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May his soul rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/d8zml1XXlJ — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) May 8, 2020

Share this