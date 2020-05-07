BREAKING: Oman’s Ministry of Health announces 15th fatality from COVID-19

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the death of a 66-year-old resident who has succumbed to complications from COVID-19.
Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock
In a statement issued online today [Friday, May 8], the MoH confirmed that the total number of deaths in the Sultanate as a result of coronavirus now stands at 15.
A 14th COVID-19 fatality was also reported yesterday with the MoH acknowledging the death of a 26-year-old resident on Thursday. The Ministry has extended its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.
As of Thursday, May 7 the MoH had recorded 2,958 total cases of COVID-19 in the Sultanate, with 980 recoveries recorded thus far.
