BREAKING: Oman’s Ministry of Health announces 15th fatality from COVID-19

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the death of a 66-year-old resident who has succumbed to complications from COVID-19.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online today [Friday, May 8], the MoH confirmed that the total number of deaths in the Sultanate as a result of coronavirus now stands at 15.

A 14th COVID-19 fatality was also reported yesterday with the MoH acknowledging the death of a 26-year-old resident on Thursday. The Ministry has extended its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

As of Thursday, May 7 the MoH had recorded 2,958 total cases of COVID-19 in the Sultanate, with 980 recoveries recorded thus far.

(Also read: COVID-19: 106 healthcare staff infected in Oman, 14th patient succumbs to virus, says Minister of Health.)

The #Ministry_ofHealth (MOH) announces the death of a 66-year-old resident with coronavirus #COVID-19 which raises the number of #COVID19 deaths registered in the #Sultanate to (15).

MOH extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May his soul rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/sYFaIF9oee — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) May 7, 2020

Share this