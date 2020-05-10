BREAKING: Oman registers 175 new cases of COVID-19, total now 3,399

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the registration of 175 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement announced online today [Sunday, May 10] the MoH has confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 3,399.

Of the 175 new cases announced today, 52 are among Omani nationals and 123 are among non-Omani residents. The MoH has also confirmed that the number of recoveries has risen to 1,117, with 17 deaths recorded thus far as a result of COVID-19.

(Also read: #BREAKING: 80-year-old citizen succumbs to COVID-19, Oman’s death toll now 17.)

Share this