BREAKING: Oman registers 157 new cases of COVID-19, total now 5,186

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the registration of 157 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online today [Sunday, May 17], the MoH has confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 5,186.

Of the 157 new cases announced today, 81 are among Omani nationals, and 76 are among non-Omani residents. The MoH has also confirmed that the total number of COVID-19 recoveries has risen to 1,465, with 22 deaths recorded thus far.

