BREAKING: Oman records 298 cases of COVID-19 in one day

13 May 2020
Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the registration of 298 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.



In a statement issued online today [Tuesday, May 13], the MoH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 4,019.

Of the 298 cases announced today, 89 are among Omani nationals and 209 are among non-Omani residents. The MoH has also confirmed that the number of recoveries has risen to 1,289 while the recorded COVID-19 deaths is at 17 thus far.

(Also read: In pictures: COVID-19 testing begins in Al Dhahirah.)

