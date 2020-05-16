BREAKING: MoH registers 21st COVID-19 fatality

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has registered the 21st fatality resulting from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

In a statement announced online today [Saturday, May 16], the MoH confirmed that an 80-year-old Omani citizen has succumbed to complications resulting from the virus.

This marks Oman’s 21st COVID-19 related fatality. In its statement, the MoH has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

