BREAKING: MoH announces death of 31-year-old resident due to COVID-19

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the passing of a 31-year-old resident who has succumbed to complications resulting from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

In a statement issued online this evening [Thursday, May 14], the MoH confirmed that the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities in Oman has now reached 18.

In its statement, the MoH extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

