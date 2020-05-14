#BREAKING: MoH announces death of 31-year-old resident due to COVID-19

14 May 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the passing of a 31-year-old resident who has succumbed to complications resulting from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.



In a statement issued online this evening [Thursday, May 14], the MoH confirmed that the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities in Oman has now reached 18.

In its statement, the MoH extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

(Also read: COVID-19: Oman sets mechanism for return of residents abroad who have families in the Sultanate.)

Share this
Related News
COVID-19: Oman sets mechanism for return of residents abroad who have families in the Sultanate
COVID-19: Oman sets mechanism for return of residents abroad who have families in the Sultanate
Video: Oman’s Minister of Health shares special message of thanks to expats
Video: Oman’s Minister of Health shares special message of thanks to expats

Public Reviews and Comments