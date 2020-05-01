BREAKING: 99 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 2,447

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 99 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online today [Friday, May 1], the MOH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,447.

Of the 99 cases announced today, 41 are among Omani nationals and 58 are among non-Omani residents. The MOH has also confirmed that the total number of recoveries has risen to 495, with 11 deaths recorded thus far as a result of COVID-19.

(Also read: Supreme Committee: 40,000 people tested for COVID-19, 60 healthcare workers infected.)

Share this