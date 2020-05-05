BREAKING: 98 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 2,735

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the registration of 98 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online today [Tuesday, May 5], the MoH has confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,735.

Of the 98 new cases announced today, 42 cases are among Omani nationals and 56 are among non-Omani residents. The MoH also stated that the number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 858, with 12 deaths recorded thus far.

(Also read: COVID-19: Oman’s GCC confirms cases of coronavirus contracted from delivery employees.)

Share this