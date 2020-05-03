#BREAKING: 85 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 2,568

03 May 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the registration of 85 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.



Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online this morning [Sunday, May 3], the MoH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,568.

Of the 85 new cases announced today, 21 are among Omani nationals and 64 are among non-Omani residents. The MoH has also confirmed that the number of recoveries has risen to 750, with 12 deaths recorded thus far resulting from COVID-19.

(Also read: COVID-19: New feature of Tarassud app to identify cases in each Wilayat.)

Share this
Related News
Coronavirus: Oman’s TRC studies effects of COVID-19 on Omani families
Coronavirus: Oman’s TRC studies effects of COVID-19 on Omani families
Are you an artist or content creator in Oman? Your work could be showcased in a new COVID-19 awareness campaign
Are you an artist or content creator in Oman? Your work could be showcased in a new COVID-19 awareness campaign

Public Reviews and Comments