BREAKING: 85 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 2,568

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the registration of 85 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online this morning [Sunday, May 3], the MoH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,568.

Of the 85 new cases announced today, 21 are among Omani nationals and 64 are among non-Omani residents. The MoH has also confirmed that the number of recoveries has risen to 750, with 12 deaths recorded thus far resulting from COVID-19.

