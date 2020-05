Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed the 17th death in the country as a result of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

In a statement issued online today [Saturday, May 9], the MoH said that an 80-year-old female Omani citizen has succumbed to complications related to the virus.

The MoH has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

