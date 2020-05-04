#BREAKING: 69 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 2,637

04 May 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the registration of 69 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.



In a statement issued online today [Monday, May 4], the MoH confirmed that the total number of new cases in the country now stands at 2,637.

Of the 69 new cases registered today, 37 are among Omani nationals and 32 area among non-Omani residents. The MoH has also confirmed that the total number of recoveries has risen to 816, with 12 deaths recorded thus far as a result of COVID-19.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Oman’s TRC studies effects of COVID-19 on Omani families.)

