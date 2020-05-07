#BREAKING: 55 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 2,958

07 May 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the registration of 55 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.



Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online today [Thursday, May 7], the MoH has confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,958. Of the 55 new cases announced today, 15 are among Omani nationals and 40 are among non-Omani residents.

The MoH has also confirmed that the number of recoveries has risen to 980, with 13 deaths recorded thus far as a result of COVID-19.

(Also read: COVID-19: Don’t hide symptoms, get employees tested, Manpower instructs private sector.)

