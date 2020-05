Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the death of 48-year-old resident who has succumbed to complications resulting from COVID-19.

In a statement issued online this morning [Sunday, May 17], the MoH confirmed that the country’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 22.

The MoH has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

