BREAKING: 404 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 5,029

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed the registration of 404 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online today [Saturday, May 16], the MoH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 5,029.

Of the 404 new cases announced today, 67 are among Omani nationals and 337 are among non-Omani residents. The MoH also confirmed that the number of COVID-19 recoveries has risen to 1,436, with 20 deaths recorded thus far.

