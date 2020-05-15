BREAKING: 36-year-old citizen marks Oman’s 19th COVID-19 fatality

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the death of a 36-year-old Omani citizen who has succumbed to complications as a result of COVID-19.

In a statement issue online today [Friday, May 15] the MoH confirmed that the Sultanate’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 19.

In its statement the MoH offered it deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Currently there are 4,341 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oman.

