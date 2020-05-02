BREAKING: 36 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 2,483

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the the registration of 36 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online today [Saturday, May 2] the MOH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,483.

Of the 36 new cases announced today, 22 are among Omani nationals and 14 are among non-Omani residents. The MOH also confirmed that the number of recoveries has risen to 750, with 11 deaths recorded thus as a result of COVID-19.

