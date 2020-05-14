BREAKING: 322 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 4,341

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the registration of 322 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online this morning [Thursday, May 14], the MoH confirmed the total number of cases in the country now stands at 4,341.

Of the 322 new cases announced today, 80 are among Omani citizens and 242 are among non-Omani residents. The MoH has also confirmed that the number of COVID-19 recoveries has risen to 1,303, with 17 deaths recorded thus far.

(Also read: Oman’s blood bank needs plasma donations from patients who have recovered from COVID-19.)

Share this