BREAKING: 284 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 4,625

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed the registration of 284 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online today [Friday, May 15], the MoH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 4,625.

Of the 284 new cases announced today, 80 are among Omani nationals and 204 are among non-Omani residents. The MoH also confirmed that the number of COVID-19 recoveries has risen to 1,350, with 19 deaths recorded thus far.

