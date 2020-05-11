BREAKING: 174 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 3,573

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the registration of 174 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online today [Monday, May 11], the MoH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 3,573.

Of the 174 cases announced today, 36 are among Omani nationals and 138 are among non-Omani residents. The MoH has also confirmed that the number of COVID-19 recoveries has risen to 1,211, with 17 deaths recorded thus far.

