BREAKING: 168 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 2,903

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the registration of 168 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online today [Wednesday, May 6], the MoH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,903. Of the 168 new cases announced today, 41 are among Omani nationals and 127 are among non-Omani residents.

The MoH has also confirmed that the total number of recoveries has risen to 888, with 13 deaths recorded thus far as a result of COVID-19.

