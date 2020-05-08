BREAKING: 154 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 3,112

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the registration of 154 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online today [Friday, May 8], the MoH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 3,112.

Of the 154 new cases announced today, 42 are among Omani citizens and 112 are among non-Omani residents. The MoH has also confirmed that the number of recoveries has risen to 1,025, with 15 deaths recorded thus far as a result of COVID-19.

