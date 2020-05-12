BREAKING: 148 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 3,721

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the registration of 148 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online today [Tuesday, May 12], the MoH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 3,721.

Of the 148 cases announced today, 33 are among Omani nationals and 115 are among non-Omani residents. The MoH has also confirmed that the number of recoveries has risen to 1,250 while the recorded COVID-19 deaths is at 17 thus far.

(Also read: Coronavirus Oman: Heart-wrenching stories from Al Amerat Graveyard.)

Share this