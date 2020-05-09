BREAKING: 112 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 3,224

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the registration of 112 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online today [Thursday, May 9], the MoH has confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 3,224. Of the new cases announced today, 52 are among Omani nationals and 60 are among non-Omani residents.

The MoH has also confirmed that the number of recoveries has risen to 1,068, with 17 deaths recorded thus far as a result of COVID-19.

