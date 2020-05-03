Blood donation drive to be held at Seeb Stadium throughout Ramadan

As Oman’s Central Blood Bank continues to seek urgent essential donations of all blood groups, the Department of Blood Bank Services (DBBS) has announced the re-purposing of the Seeb Stadium as a blood donation unit for Muscat Govenorate throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock
In a statement issued online yesterday [Saturday, May 2], the DBBS has stated that, starting Monday, May 4, the blood donation unit at the stadium will be in operation from 8:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. daily.
Those wishing to donate can book an appointment via WhatsApp at 9455-5658. The DBBS has also assured that “in accordance with the decisions of the Supreme Committee to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all necessary preventive precautions and procedures are in place.”
(Also read: Is it safe to donate blood in Oman during the Coronavirus pandemic?)