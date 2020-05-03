Blood donation drive to be held at Seeb Stadium throughout Ramadan

As Oman’s Central Blood Bank continues to seek urgent essential donations of all blood groups, the Department of Blood Bank Services (DBBS) has announced the re-purposing of the Seeb Stadium as a blood donation unit for Muscat Govenorate throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Saturday, May 2], the DBBS has stated that, starting Monday, May 4, the blood donation unit at the stadium will be in operation from 8:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. daily.

Those wishing to donate can book an appointment via WhatsApp at 9455-5658. The DBBS has also assured that “in accordance with the decisions of the Supreme Committee to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all necessary preventive precautions and procedures are in place.”

Ministry of Health announces it will be receiving blood donors at Seeb Sports Stadium from Monday, May 4, 2020 from 8pm to 11pm throughout the Holy month of Ramadan.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/adyJ1xeQUN — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 2, 2020

