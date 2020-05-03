Are you an artist or content creator in Oman? Your work could be showcased in a new COVID-19 awareness campaign

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) is calling upon Oman’s artists and content creators to develop creative concepts for a national education and awareness campaign on COVID-19 safety.

In a statement issued online on Saturday, May 2, the ‘Your Creativity Is Your Charity’ campaign the MoH has announced a call-to-action to the nation’s artists, painters, musicians, graphic designers, illustrators, photographers, and videographers to create a unique piece of Coronavirus-related art which could be shared on the MoH’s official digital platforms and social media channels.

Artists and content creators wishing to submit their contributions for consideration may do so via email at oman.moh.sm@gmail.com.

In its call-to-action, the MoH outlined that all creative submissions — whether photo, video, audio, pictures, drawings, or graphic designs — should be COVID-19 awareness-related and, in the case of video submissions, should be less than two minutes in length. Contributors must also provide their full name and contact details and ensure that their submissions are sent across in high-resolution and high quality.

In terms of awareness-related messaging, the MoH further stated that artwork submissions should focus on how to follow directives, stay healthy, and use protective measures against COVID-19 and, also, should raise awareness on bad habits that can contribute towards the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

The MoH will then choose the most creative submission to be shared across all their digital social media platforms, with credit to the artist and their work, and have ensured prospective contributors that all copyrights for their work will be protected.

لأننا في #وزارة_الصحة

ندرك الدور الفعّال الذي يمثله المبدعون من أبناء المجتمع،



نطلق اليوم مبادرة #إبداعك_عطاؤك

حيث نتيح لكم فرصة توعية المجتمع بطرق إبداعية لمواجهة جائحة كورونا #كوفيد١٩#عمان_تواجه_كورونا_بالعطاء pic.twitter.com/wTWmvMGwrO — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) May 2, 2020

