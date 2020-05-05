First direct shipping line launched between Oman and Iran: MARAFI

Oman’s Port Operation and Management Company, MARAFI, has announced the inaugural launch of a new direct shipping line between the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a statement issued online on Monday, May 4, MARAFI elaborated that the new shipping line — the first of its kind between the two nations — will link Oman’s Suwaiq Port with Iran’s Jask Port.

MARAFI further outlined in its statement that facilitation of the shipping lane was established in coordination with the private sector “to meet the needs for food and public goods in the local market.”

نُعلن عن تدشين اول خط نقل بحري مباشر بين ميناء جاسك بالجمهورية الإيرانية و #ميناء_السويق وذلك بالتنسيق مع القطاع الخاص تلبية لاحتياجات السوق المحلي من المواد الغذائية والبضائع العامة. pic.twitter.com/Jj9ETHjPyE — MARAFI | مرافي (@MarafiAsyad) May 4, 2020

