World economy will face recession ‘as bad as or worse than 2009’: CBO Report

As countries across the globe continue to reel in the effects of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), economies are expected to witness a recession through 2020.

In the outlook of the report titled, ‘Review of the Omani Economy’, the Central Bank of Oman states: “Although the global growth was likely to improve in 2020 and beyond with continued policy support in large economies, the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, coupled with subsequent economic lockdown and heightened uncertainty, derailed the global recovery.

“It is now certain that world economy would witness a recession as bad as or worse than 2009,” the report added.

“The major advanced economies and large emerging markets, however, have responded with exceptional and far-reaching fiscal and monetary measures to address the health crisis as well as contain its impact on the economy.

It elucidated: “The G20 in its recent extraordinary virtual meeting committed to do whatever it takes and to use all available policy tools to minimize the economic and social damage from the pandemic, restore global growth, maintain market stability, and strengthen resilience.

The report added that the G20 informed that countries were injecting over US$ 5trillion into the global economy, as part of targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic.

This could trigger coordinated a recovery or a ‘sizable rebound’ of the economy by 2021.

However, the report also highlighted how collapsing global oil demand and non-extension of Opec+ agreement will lead to low oil prices and an unlikely recovery during the remainder of 2020.

Source: CBO/Review of the Omani Economy

Share this