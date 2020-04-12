Workers’ union registers 30 labour violations in Oman in five days

The General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) has registered 80 violations against manpower in the Sultanate, of which 30 were in the span of five days; between April 5 and April 9.

Speaking about the actions against Omani and expat workforce in private sector companies, the federation stated that it was closely monitoring the violations of the workers’ rights in ‘coordination with the competent authorities’.

The violations included reduction in monthly salaries, forcing workers to take unpaid holidays, non-reduction of staff at worksites, non-payment of salaries, and termination of workers’ contracts.

Muscat Governorate reportedly topped the list with 59 violations followed by eight cases in North Batinah.

The statement added that the federation had observed that the number of violations were constantly increasing and it included a ‘number of humanitarian aspects of the expatriate workforce, some of which are related to the minimum requirements for living, such as the availability of adequate housing, food and the payment of wages’.

They then called on private sector companies to exert more effort to protect the citizen and expat workforce, and commit to paying their wages and ensure the necessary health standards in their workplaces and residences.

