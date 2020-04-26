WHO commends Oman’s commitment towards universal health coverage

Oman’s efforts at ensuring universal health coverage to all during the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has been recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO), reports Oman News Agency (ONA).

As per ONA, Dr. Akjemal Magtymova, WHO Representative to the Sultanate, hailed the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in mobilizing Oman’s national response to the pandemic via the formation of the Supreme Committee for COVID-19, alongside strict measures taken to halt the outbreak in the country, as well as to support global response under International Health Regulations.

Speaking to ONA, Dr. Magtymova said that Oman put in place increasingly stringent containment measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, to prevent onward transmission, and to protect its frontline health workforce.

“The COVID-19 pandemic tests the core of our values: the value of human health, well-being and lives – which is taken very seriously by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman, putting together extraordinary response from all those involved, coupled with full confidence and incredible solidarity and discipline from individuals and communities throughout the country,” she stated.

“As was the case in times of peace also, in times of crisis, Oman demonstrates in practice its continued commitment to the Universal Health Coverage (UHC), by mounting up its hospital and ICU beds, supplies, and mobilizing human resources to serve its population,” Dr. Magtymova said further. “This includes both Omani citizens, as well as nearly 48 per cent of non-Omani residents, to whom the Government is extending its diagnostic and treatment coverage for COVID-19, free of charge.”

As for the scope of cooperation between the Sultanate and the WHO, she said: “The WHO-Oman routine program work has been halted and all the current efforts are being re-oriented to respond to the ongoing health emergency. While at the onset of the emergency, WHO support included speedy shipments for minimum initial requirements of testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE), the core of WHO-Oman collaboration in the fight against the COVID-19 lies on the principles of internationalism, and actions based on science and research.

This cooperation includes the exchange, wide dissemination and use of the WHO’s generated evidence, technical guidelines, and procedures that give directions to various preparedness, management, and response activities, along with the coherent use of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials and cooperation on responsible media messages, and national workshops and trainings for surveillance, management, and emergency operations across the Sultanate,” Dr. Magtymova continued.

“In addition to engagement in global research, solidarity trials, and other partnerships to build evidence for planning/projections, diagnostic management of COVID-19 infected patients, surveillance and response strategies, as well as mobilizing UN and other partners’ contributions under one Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19 and coordinating partners’ response aligned with the national response, the WHO builds upon its strategic mandate to promote health, keep the world safe, and protect the vulnerable,” she concluded.



Dr. Magtymova pointed out that as part of regional solidarity and, to further enhance cross-country experience-sharing on national and regional responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Ahmed al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region held the first virtual meeting with health ministers of the countries of the Eastern-Mediterranean on April 2, 2020.



The WHO Regional Director intends to maintain these virtual meetings as a regular platform to highlight key developments in the region and globally to support WHO member states in decision-making for successful national and regional responses to the pandemic, Dr. Magtymova added.

The WHO is a multi-national body of the United Nations, specialized in public health. It was established post World War II in 1948 and has a membership of 194 countries. It was founded to ensure multi-national collaboration to address issues of international health that goes beyond borders. In 2005, member countries agreed on the International Health Regulations to cooperate on matters of disease outbreaks of international concern. There are obligations of WHO member states to provide and share information as per this instrument.

