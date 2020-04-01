What documents should you now carry with you when traveling between Oman’s Governorates?

Muscat: The Government Communication Center (GCC) has clarified who can pass through the control and checkpoints between Governorates in Oman, and what documents they are required to carry with them.

Based on their statement, those looking to travel between Governorates must carry their civil ID card, business card, and a paper with necessary justification for passing through the common control and check points.

GCC’s public statement read: “The military and security authorities operating on the activated control and checkpoints call on everyone to comply with the announced measures, stressing the importance of carrying the required documents which are: the civil ID card, the business card, and the necessary justifications for passing through the common control and check points.”

The control and checkpoints were activated by the Royal Armed Forces and Royal Oman Police to further help combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which claimed the life of a 72-year-old man in Oman.

These checkpoints have been placed to control and reduce the movement of citizens and residents on the roads linking the entrances and exits of the Sultanate’s Governorates, preserve the safety of the people and limit unnecessary movements that are not included by the declared exceptions.

Out of the aforementioned, the following passers are excluded:

1) The minimum number of employees in the public and private sectors whose nature of work requires their attendance to complete their work as determined by unit heads.

2) The movement of ambulance and emergency vehicles, and military and security vehicles.

3) The movement of vehicles for the transport of food and supplies, and basic necessities for citizens and residents.

4) Movement of vehicles for the transport of construction and commercial materials, oil derivates and other related materials and tools which serve the two sectors.

5) Exceptional cases of the movement of citizens and residents according to the estimate of the security points between the two Governorates.

The royal Armed Forces and Royal Oman Police set joint control and check points for the movement of citizens and residents on the roads linking the entrances and exits of the Sultanate's governorates

Source: OmanVsCovid19

