‘We join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour’: Queen Elizabeth in COVID-19 message

Invoking a sense of solidarity among those fighting Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the UK – and those across the globe – Queen Elizabeth II spoke to the nation in an ‘extremely rare’ televised address.

Marked as the fifth of its kind address (barring her annual Christmas speeches) in her 68-year-reign, the Queen, 93, spoke to the country from the Windsor Castle where she has been social distancing.

In her speech, she recognised the Coronavirus as a global challenge, saying: “While we (UK) have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour.

“Using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed. And that success will belong to every one of us.”

The Queen also thanked the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) frontline, the care workers, and those carrying out ‘essential roles selflessly’.

She ended her speech adding: “Better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again.

“But for now, I send my thanks and warmest good wishes to all.”

At the time of her broadcast, the United Kingdom had recorded (as per figures published by the BBC) 47,806 positive Coronavirus cases and 4,934 deaths.

Source: BBC

