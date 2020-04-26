Want to make a charitable donation this Ramadan? This online platform in Oman can help

As the Holy Month of Ramadan begins, Oman’s Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) is encouraging the public to give back to help their communities online, via a donation portal for charitable organizations, www.donate.om.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, having launched a campaign for the digital platform under the theme ‘700 Times’, the site is managed by MTC and includes 31 charitable organizations serving a number of areas including: motherhood and childhood, the environment, zakat and charity, building masjids and Quran schools, in addition to social care for people with special needs, orphans, the sick, and families on low income.

This year, the portal features a number of accounts for charitable organizations that collect donations to help those affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — especially employees and small business owners, whose activities have been suspended temporarily as part of the measures to address the spread of the virus.

The MTC also reached an agreement with commercial banks operating in the Sultanate to cancel bank transfer fees on all donations within the portal, as donors can donate to any type of charity starting from RO 1 to RO 999, and the entire amount will be transferred to the organization without deducting any transfer fees.

The total donations collected thus far during 2020 reached more than RO 442,000, while the total amount of donations since the launch of the portal in 2013 is more than RO 4,871,000. The Oman Charitable Organization received the highest amount of donations, which stood at more than RO 1,100,000.

Source: ONA

