Viral video of 50 expats in one room is not from Muttrah, government clarifies

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s Government Communication Center has clarified that a video of 50 expats in one room rumoured to be from Muttrah is fake.

The viral video, however, is from another neighbouring country, they added.

A statement released on Saturday [April 11] read: “A video clip showing the residence of 50 migrant workers in one room in Muttrah during a medical survey is incorrect.

“The clip is from another neighbouring country. Please refrain from spreading rumours.”

يتم تداول مقطع مرئي حول إقامة 50 شخصا من العمالة الوافدة في غرفة واحدة على أنه في ولاية #مطرح أثناء عملية المسح الطبي.

الخبر غير صحيح، المقطع مرتبط بدولة شقيقة.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/pTtUkk4npc — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 11, 2020

Source: OmanVsCovid19

