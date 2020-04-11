Viral video of 50 expats in one room is not from Muttrah, government clarifies

11 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s Government Communication Center has clarified that a video of 50 expats in one room rumoured to be from Muttrah is fake.



The viral video, however, is from another neighbouring country, they added. 

A statement released on Saturday [April 11] read: “A video clip showing the residence of 50 migrant workers in one room in Muttrah during a medical survey is incorrect.

“The clip is from another neighbouring country. Please refrain from spreading rumours.”

Source: OmanVsCovid19

