Video: ROP uses drones to guide public and stop gatherings

03 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) is using drone technology to disperse gatherings and guide the public in areas around the Sultanate.



A video released by the ROP shows how they are using remote-controlled unmanned aerial drones to control the crowds and guide the people from staying away from public gatherings.

All of this comes as a part of their efforts in controlling the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Source: ROP

 

