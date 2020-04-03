Video: ROP uses drones to guide public and stop gatherings

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) is using drone technology to disperse gatherings and guide the public in areas around the Sultanate.

A video released by the ROP shows how they are using remote-controlled unmanned aerial drones to control the crowds and guide the people from staying away from public gatherings.

All of this comes as a part of their efforts in controlling the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

شرطة عمان السلطانية تستخدم تقنية طائرات التحكم عن بعد "الدرون" لتوجيه الأشخاص وإرشادهم بالابتعاد عن خطر التجمعات في الأماكن العامة للوقاية والحد من إنتشار فيروس كورونا..#التزامكم_نجاح #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/RyRS8BSMx6 — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) April 3, 2020

Source: ROP

