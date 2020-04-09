Video: Pakistan Ambassador to Oman requests all expats to comply with Supreme Committee’s decisions

MUSCAT: The Pakistan Ambassador to Oman, His Excellency K.K. Ahsan Wagan, has issued a video statement to the Pakistani community in the Sultanate discussing the current Coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, the Ambassador is seen thanking His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and the authorities for all the humanitarian efforts made by the country in providing free treatment for all expats.

He also appealed to all Asian expats to seek medical attention from the health centers set up by the Ministry of Health if they have any symptoms of the Coronavirus.

Click below to watch the full video:

سعادة السفير الباكستاني المعتمد لدى السلطنة يثمن الجهود الإنسانية المبذولة من قبل الحكومة العمانية في تقديم العلاج المجاني للوافدين في السلطنة لمواجهة فيروس كورونا " كوفيد ١٩".#عمان_تواجه_كرونا#خليك_في_البيت pic.twitter.com/6aE9Hkv1re — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) April 9, 2020

