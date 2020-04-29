Video: New digital portal to provide insights into logistics sector in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport has expanded its digital footprint and fast-tracked its transformation strategy with a new online platform that aims to bring information relating to the sector right to your fingertips.

Dubbed ‘Oman Logistics’, the new portal will provide all the latest information and statistics about the logistics sector in the Sultanate and will enable direct contact with the Oman Logistic Centre (OLC).

In a tweet, the Minister of Transport, Dr. Ahmed al Futaisi, said: “In line with the aspirations of the National Logistics Strategy 2040, and in line with the digital transformation, I am pleased to launch Oman Logistics as a main reference to the sector.”



Intended to serve as the ‘window of the industry’s voice’, this platform also showcases success stories of companies in the sector, ideas that could be implemented, and even tips for the youth looking to pursue a future in the industry.

تماشياً مع طموحات الإستراتيجية الوطنية اللوجيستية 2040، ومواكبةً للتحوّل الرقمي، يُسعدني تدشين #منصة_عمان_اللوجيستية كمرجع رئيسي لمجتمع القطاع.



