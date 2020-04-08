Undersecretary of Health: Community transmission in Oman still ongoing; contributions to COVID-19 emergency fund a matter of national responsibility

Oman’s Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Said Al Hosni, spoke yesterday [Tuesday, April 7] on the challenges and headway the Sultanate and its assigned government bodies are making in the nation’s fight against the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Oman TV, His Excellency stated that the majority of COVID-19 patients in the Sultanate are between the ages of 15 and 50 years-old, with 78 per cent of all cases falling between this age bracket.

He also elaborated during the interview that the greatest challenge is educating the public about the dangers of COVID-19 transmission, especially among vulnerable populations such as expatriate labourers. His Excellency stressed that the onus of providing workers with a healthy environment to ensure they do not contract the virus falls upon companies to do so.

When speaking about community spread of COVID-19, His Excellency stated that community transmission in Oman is still ongoing and that they are still detecting such cases. Speaking during the interview, he gave a known example encountered by health officials of an individual spreading the virus to five family members in the same household.

While epidemiological investigation is currently being carried out by officials from the Ministry of Health (MOH) in epicentre areas such as the Wilayat of Muttrah, His Excellency did not rule out the possibility of more widespread, comprehensive investigations taking place if resources are available.

Speaking on some of the most pressing challenges facing the MOH teams, His Excellency said that: “We are facing a shortage of some medical supplies, but we are seeking to secure what is needed.” He also stated that the MOH is seeking more qualitative contributions to the emergency fund set up under its auspices, as contributions are a matter of “national responsibility” during these exceptional circumstances.

In a effort to limit the impact on Oman’s economy and the lives of its people, His Excellency also clarified that the economic decisions taken to combat COVID-19 have been rolled out gradually so as to reduce any sudden adversities to the population.

