TRA to expand telecom services to 500 rural villages in Oman

Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has unveiled a plan to provide telecom services to 500 rural villages at a cost of RO15 million.

Yousef bin Abdullah al Balushi, First Deputy Chairman of TRA, said in a statement to Oman News Agency that the project got the approval of the Ministry of Finance to set up telecom infrastructure in the selected villages.

He explained that the initiative is the second of its kind after an earlier move to set up 23 stations to cover 450 villages, most of which got telecom service in cooperation with licensed operators, Omantel and Ooredoo.

Oman Broadband Company will implement the new project, either through fiber optic or satellite as part of the National Broadband Strategy, said al Balushi.

