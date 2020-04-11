Testing of citizens and residents for Coronavirus begins in Muscat Governorate

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in the Governorate of Muscat began testing all its citizens and residents for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The target area for the first of the mandatory tests was the Wilayat of Muttrah, which has been in health isolation since April 1.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Health read: “To curb the spread of COVID-19, a medical team from the Directorate General of Health Services of Muscat Governorate started today morning [April 10] the medical scanning and sampling for the citizens and residents with symptoms in the Wilayat of Mattrah.”

The tests and scanning were conducted in ‘Sablah Muttrah’ and ‘Muttrah Health Center’ with the participation of a ‘number of volunteers’.

They added that the medical scanning and sampling of citizens and residents having symptoms in the Wilayat of Muttrah will continue until completing all those residing in the Wilayat.

Source: Ministry of Health

