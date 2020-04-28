Tailors arrested in Barka Municipality for flouting COVID-19 directives

Authorities in South Al Batinah Governorate have raided a house found to be carrying out activities in violation of Supreme Committee orders to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

In a statement issued online today [Tuesday, April 28], Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) said that the raid took place in coordination with Barka Municipality and the Royal Oman Police. Within the home, a number of expatriate workers were found practicing their sewing profession.

The GCC elaborated that the raid “comes in light of the closure of women’s tailor shops due to the precautionary measures taken to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.” Authorities have confirmed that the tailors’ tools and equipment were removed from the home and legal proceedings are being completed against them.

(Also read: COVID-19: Oman’s GCC debunks rumour about death of expatriate worker from coronavirus.)

Expats were found practicing tailoring activities after their resident was raided. #عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/EVUSHeCaN9 — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 28, 2020

Share this