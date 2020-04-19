Switzerland’s message of hope to Oman wins praise on social media

Switzerland sent a message of hope to the people of Oman through a projection of the Omani national flag on the Matterhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps.

The message came as a part of their campaign to instill a sense of solidarity among communities across the globe in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The images have since garnered praise on social media. Anjali A, an expat student in Oman, wrote on Facebook: “It’s wonderful to see the Omani flag there. This goes to show that we are not alone in this fight against the Coronavirus.

“Let this be a message to the world. Let’s come out of it, and come out of its strong.”

Meanwhile, Avantika, another expat in Oman said: “It’s a heartwarming gesture.”

Snapped on April 17, the images – as per the Zermatt Matterhorn website – were snapped by Michael Kessler, while the light art was crafted by Gerry Hofstetter.

Source: Zermatt Matterhorn

