Supreme Committee: What a lockdown in Muscat governorate means for daily life in the capital

With the announcement of a 12-day lockdown starting in Muscat Governorate from tomorrow [Friday, April 10] at 10:00 a.m. and ending on Wednesday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m., citizens and residents alike have had many questions as to what exactly a state of lockdown means and the impact it may have on their daily lives.

In a virtual press conference held today [Thursday, April 9] with top officials from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Royal Oman Police (ROP), who make up Oman’s Supreme Committee for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities clarified many of the queries and concerns voiced by the public.

The Supreme Committee stated that what it means when it is said that Muscat governorate will be under lockdown refers to the following:

— Those in the governorate of Muscat shall remain inside the governorate.

— Those outside the governorate of Muscat shall remain outside the governorate.

— Priority for movement between governorates will be given to provide basic services, and ensure the availability of all basic goods and materials.

The Supreme Committee stressed upon the fact that stores and shops that are allowed to remain open for essential necessities will indeed remain open, and that “everything will be normal inside Muscat governorate.”

In the statement, officials advised against panic-buying or over-shopping, reiterating that there are ample supplies of reserve food stocks in the country to meet the needs of the market during this time.

Lastly, the Committee reminded the public that “movement is only if necessary” and encouraged all to stay at home and follow those instructions set forth by the MOH.

