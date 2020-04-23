Supreme Committee: Oman still yet to reach peak in COVID-19 cases; total of 6,807 people quarantined

The Supreme Committee tasked with dealing with the global COVID-19 pandemic in Oman held its fourth live press conference today [Thursday, April 23] on Oman TV, with the following updates.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Saif Al Hosni, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed a total of 1,716 cases of COVID-19 currently registered in Oman — with 37 per cent of the total number of cases among Omanis, and 63 per cent among non-Omani residents.

His Excellency stated that, currently, there are 39 patients in hospital — nine of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit, while the total number of people who have been placed into quarantine or isolation as of today is 6,807.

Speaking on the shipment of one million hydroxychloroquine tablets received from India, His Excellency stated that the medication is already in the MOH storages and has been used previously for patients as a supportive treatment. He clarified that there are no guarantees or promises as to the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, as global authorities continue to work towards the production of a vaccine or medication specific to COVID-19.

Dr. Saif Al Abri, Director General of Disease Surveillance and Control at the MOH stated that Oman has not yet reached the peak of COVID-19 spread in the country, which is now projected to take another week or two.

Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sultanate, Dr. Al Abri said that two cases involved pregnant women, and that both are at home in stable condition and health.

Dr. Al Abri stressed that Oman will not reach zero cases as, currently, there is no immunity among the population. He elaborated that, rather, they expect the virus to fade away slowly, like an influenza and, currently, health officials cannot assume a date or time when Oman will reach that stage.

(Also read: Coronavirus: MOH begins COVID-19 swab tests in Ghala for expats with symptoms.)

بث مباشر | المؤتمر الصحفي للجنة العليا المكلفة ببحث آلية التعامل مع #كورونا #كوفيد_19 | الخميس 23 أبريل 2020م https://t.co/JpTvCq4xRo — OmanTV القناة العامة (@OmanTVGeneral) April 23, 2020

Share this