Supreme Committee: Global COVID-19 vaccine unlikely before September 2020, cases in Oman expected to peak end of April

Oman’s Supreme Committee tasked with finding a mechanism to deal with the global COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the Sultanate held a live update press conference today [Thursday, April 16], televised on Oman TV.

Speaking during the conference, Oman’s Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi said that the Ministry of Health expects that Oman will reach its peak of COVID-19 cases before the end of April. He stated that, if Oman follows the Italian model, the Ministry is expecting figures could reach up to as high as 1,500 cases per day.

However, the Minister stressed that Oman will not face this scenario if it continues to follow all necessary precautionary measures. If measures are adhered to, projections would be at 500 cases per day during the peak of the outbreak, with 150 of these cases likely to need intensive care.

Speaking about the load of the pandemic on the country’s healthcare system, the Minister stated that the daily cost of Intensive Care Unit treatment for one patient is OMR 1,000 per day, with an additional OMR 20-50 per day for the cost of supportive medications used to treat patients, and help them recover.

The Minister clarified that these costs do not include staff salaries and expenses for other medical equipment.

The Minister also stated that its unlikely that a vaccine for COVID-19 will be developed before September 2020, elaborating that, though many pharmaceutical companies internationally are already working towards it, the process is a complicated one.

Elaborating on today’s announcement of the Wilayat of Jaalan Banu Bu Ali in South Ash Sharqiyah governorate being placed under full health isolation until further notice, the Minister stated that this was due to the fact that 12 cases of community transmission of COVID-19 were found there and they are trying to further control the spread.

Also speaking at the Supreme Committee press conference was Minister of Manpower, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Al Bakri, who said that companies who have been affected by the COVID-19 situation must provide proof of its impact on their organization’s operations before taking any decisions on preemptive measures.

The Minister stated that the Ministry of Manpower has dealt with 26 companies who had reduced the salaries of their employees without any negotiation, elaborating that the Ministry has addressed this situation with them.

He also clarified that any money deducted from the salaries of workers by companies prior to the Supreme Committee’s directives of negotiating with employees, must be returned to them.

The Minister of Manpower also called upon all companies in Oman to exhaust every possible solution before deciding to deduct staff salaries and, in those cases where deductions are necessary, they should be agreed upon in negotiation with employees.

بث مباشر | المؤتمر الصحفي للجنة العليا المكلفة ببحث آلية التعامل مع #كورونا #كوفيد_19 | الخميس 16 أبريل 2020م https://t.co/9iswhi2xUP — OmanTV القناة العامة (@OmanTVGeneral) April 16, 2020

